Líder de Pearl Jam demostró a sus compatriotas los beneficios de votar por correo

Ballot in hand. Lest there by any confusion, here is how simple, secure and verifiable it is to Vote By Mail. These photos were from this July as I voted early in the August primary here in Seattle. Piece of cake. In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.