El llamado de Greta Thunberg desde el aislamiento tras presentar síntomas de coronavirus

A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, Greta Thunberg explica su experiencia personal ante la pandemia y destaca la necesidad de que la población siga al pie de la letra los consejos de los expertos y sus autoridades locales y se quede en casa.

La joven y su papaá Svante Thunberg han pasado las dos últimas semanas confinados y aislados de forma voluntaria a causa de esta enfermedad y para prevenir contagios a otras personas.

Greta expone una cuestión clave que en las últimas están repitiendo hasta los expertos y autoridades: “Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo [como los jóvenes] tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchas otras personas”.

