El llamado de Greta Thunberg desde el aislamiento tras presentar síntomas de coronavirus
La joven activista climática y su padre tuvieron síntomas de la enfermedad y están en curentena de forma voluntaria desde hace dos semanas
A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, Greta Thunberg explica su experiencia personal ante la pandemia y destaca la necesidad de que la población siga al pie de la letra los consejos de los expertos y sus autoridades locales y se quede en casa.
La joven y su papaá Svante Thunberg han pasado las dos últimas semanas confinados y aislados de forma voluntaria a causa de esta enfermedad y para prevenir contagios a otras personas.
Greta expone una cuestión clave que en las últimas están repitiendo hasta los expertos y autoridades: “Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo [como los jóvenes] tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchas otras personas”.
MIRA SU DECLARACIÓN A CONTINUACIÓN:
Greta Thunberg says she and her father had #covid19 symptoms after a recent rail tour of Europe together, and they have both self-isolated. "I don’t want to put anyone else at risk." @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/0MWysjDVAs— New Scientist (@newscientist) March 24, 2020
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve