Randy Orton y su esposa dejaron la escoba Instagram con sensuales fotos

Erick Pulgar

Periodista español "El mejor lanzador de penaltis del mundo es chileno y se llama Erick Pulgar"

Salen a aclarar las condiciones para personas que están en Dicom con respecto a préstamos estatales

Rodrigo Sepúlveda a Conte: "¡No te entiendo! Estás desperdiciando a Sánchez otra vez"

El luchador de WWE Randy Orton publicó una osada sesión de fotografías junto a su esposa, en la que ambos aparecen desnudos frente a un espejo, la cual causó revuelo en la red social, donde superó ampliamente los 668.000 me gusta.

Randy Orton encendió instagram compartiendo un par de fotos íntimas con su esposa, que se tomaron durante un viaje a Jamaica, en la que ambos lucen “como Dios los trajo al mundo” y en una excelente condición física.

“CUANDO EXTRAÑO A MI FAMILIA, MIRO ESAS 20 MIL FOTOS Y VIDEOS EN MI TELÉFONO Y HAY MUCHOS TESOROS. ENCONTRÉ ESTA HOY, Y ME HIZO REGRESAR A NUESTRO VIAJE FAMILIAR A JAMAICA, SIEMPRE ME LA PASO BIEN CUANDO KIM ORTON ESTÁ A MI LADO. NO SOLO ME DA CONFIANZA EN MI MISMO, SINO TAMBIÉN UN HOMBRO PARA LLORAR SI LO NECESITO. SI NECESITO UNA PATADA EN EL TRASERO, ELLA ME LA DA. NUNCA ME HE REÍDO O AMADO TANTO A ALGUIEN".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can’t wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby. ❤️ #wifeappreciationdayeveryday

Una publicación compartida por Randy Orton (@randyorton) el

