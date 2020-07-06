Randy Orton y su esposa dejaron la escoba Instagram con sensuales fotos

El luchador de WWE Randy Orton publicó una osada sesión de fotografías junto a su esposa, en la que ambos aparecen desnudos frente a un espejo, la cual causó revuelo en la red social, donde superó ampliamente los 668.000 me gusta.

Randy Orton encendió instagram compartiendo un par de fotos íntimas con su esposa, que se tomaron durante un viaje a Jamaica, en la que ambos lucen “como Dios los trajo al mundo” y en una excelente condición física.

“CUANDO EXTRAÑO A MI FAMILIA, MIRO ESAS 20 MIL FOTOS Y VIDEOS EN MI TELÉFONO Y HAY MUCHOS TESOROS. ENCONTRÉ ESTA HOY, Y ME HIZO REGRESAR A NUESTRO VIAJE FAMILIAR A JAMAICA, SIEMPRE ME LA PASO BIEN CUANDO KIM ORTON ESTÁ A MI LADO. NO SOLO ME DA CONFIANZA EN MI MISMO, SINO TAMBIÉN UN HOMBRO PARA LLORAR SI LO NECESITO. SI NECESITO UNA PATADA EN EL TRASERO, ELLA ME LA DA. NUNCA ME HE REÍDO O AMADO TANTO A ALGUIEN".