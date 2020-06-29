Mia Khalifa agradece campaña que busca borrar su videos de sitios pornográficos

NOTAS DESTACADAS

[VIDEO] Carpas de hospital de campaña del Barros Luco en medio del agua

Minsal informó 4.017 nuevos contagios de coronavirus en Chile

Se cumplen 34 años del título de Argentina y Maradona en el Mundial de 1986

Desde España aseguran que hubo una fuerte discusión entre el plantel del Barcelona y Quique Setién

Rodrigo Sepúlveda a Alexis: “No está viejo ni desgastado. Veo que aún funciona y funciona muy bien”

Claudio Bravo alentó a Alexis Sánchez tras victoria de Inter de Milan: "¡Con todo no más!"
Claudio Bravo

Prensa inglesa sobre Claudio Bravo: “No pudo tener un regreso más tranquilo”
Alexis Sánchez

Así evaluó la prensa italiana la actuación de Alexis Sánchez

Covid-19: Denuncian que familias ingresaron ilegalmente al Parque Nacional Nahuelbuta

Detienen a 11 personas por jugar una "pichanga" en Hualpén

En la plataforma Change.org se abrió una petición para que se elimine todo el material de la ex actriz de películas para adultos

Mia Khalifa hizo un llamado en una nota del medio británico The Sun para que las mujeres no sean partes de videos pornos para generar dinero rápido.

La joven utiliza su cuenta de TikTok para compartir el impacto que tuvo en ella el realizar videos de contenido sexual en su salud mental.

Un relato que se hizo viral y que motivó una impensada campaña que lleva por nombre  “Justice For Mia Khalifa” (Justicia para Mia Khalifa) en redes sociales.

La misma Mia Khalifa reaccionó a esta petición en su cuenta de Instagram. En ella agradeció a la gente que está apoyando esta iniciativa y aseguró “nunca haber vivido este lado de Internet”.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Look what y’all did... I love you so much. #GenZ, and especially the creator of the hashtag, Bella, haven’t stopped spreading awareness in 4 days and this is the result. I promise I will make #justiceformia the first step to change, this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same traps. Shop ethical. Support the WOMEN who own & distribute their content, not the ones exploited by having no control of their bodies. ALSO, please keep the momentum going for causes that need more attention than anything else right now. Most of which being the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the ongoing BLM fight, and COVID safety (wear a fucking mask).

Una publicación compartida por Mia K. (@miakhalifa) el

NOTAS DESTACADAS

Minsal informó 4.017 nuevos contagios de coronavirus en Chile

Se cumplen 34 años del título de Argentina y Maradona en el Mundial de 1986

Desde España aseguran que hubo una fuerte discusión entre el plantel del Barcelona y Quique Setién

Rodrigo Sepúlveda a Alexis: “No está viejo ni desgastado. Veo que aún funciona y funciona muy bien”

Claudio Bravo alentó a Alexis Sánchez tras victoria de Inter de Milan: "¡Con todo no más!"
Claudio Bravo

Prensa inglesa sobre Claudio Bravo: “No pudo tener un regreso más tranquilo”
Alexis Sánchez

Así evaluó la prensa italiana la actuación de Alexis Sánchez
Copa América 2015, campeón de América, 4 de julio, Alexis Sánchez, penal, golazo, Argentina

Canal 13 lideró el rating con la repetición de la final de la Copa América 2015
Arturo Vidal

Hinchas del Barcelona reventaron a Vidal tras empate ante el Celta
Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli

[FOTO] Marcelo Bielsa se une a protestas contra el racismo

Luis Baquedano: “La situación será más angustiante si el torneo no empieza el 31 de julio”
Pepe Rojas

Pepe Rojas y la U en el Monumental: "No sé qué mierda pasa que no se puede ganar"
Alexis Sánchez

Inter de Milán vs Parma: Dónde y cómo ver el partido del equipo de Alexis

28 de junio de 2014: Chile quedaba eliminado ante Brasil por penales

La particular pyme de Daniel Morón en plena cuarentena

Patricio Mardones: "Hoy me parece que Charles Aránguiz está jugando sobre el rendimiento de Arturo Vidal"

Así evaluaron a Arturo Vidal tras el empate del Barcelona: "Ni estabilidad ni llegada"

Las reacciones al video en donde Marcela Cubillos intentó imitar a Jacinda Arden

Carlos Caszely: “Es muy difícil que Esteban Paredes me supere como goleador de Colo Colo”

El alucinante recibimiento de los hinchas del Zenit en donde "destruyen" al Covid-19
Ver más notas