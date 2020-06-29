Mia Khalifa agradece campaña que busca borrar su videos de sitios pornográficos
En la plataforma Change.org se abrió una petición para que se elimine todo el material de la ex actriz de películas para adultos
Mia Khalifa hizo un llamado en una nota del medio británico The Sun para que las mujeres no sean partes de videos pornos para generar dinero rápido.
La joven utiliza su cuenta de TikTok para compartir el impacto que tuvo en ella el realizar videos de contenido sexual en su salud mental.
Un relato que se hizo viral y que motivó una impensada campaña que lleva por nombre “Justice For Mia Khalifa” (Justicia para Mia Khalifa) en redes sociales.
La misma Mia Khalifa reaccionó a esta petición en su cuenta de Instagram. En ella agradeció a la gente que está apoyando esta iniciativa y aseguró “nunca haber vivido este lado de Internet”.
Look what y’all did... I love you so much. #GenZ, and especially the creator of the hashtag, Bella, haven’t stopped spreading awareness in 4 days and this is the result. I promise I will make #justiceformia the first step to change, this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same traps. Shop ethical. Support the WOMEN who own & distribute their content, not the ones exploited by having no control of their bodies. ALSO, please keep the momentum going for causes that need more attention than anything else right now. Most of which being the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the ongoing BLM fight, and COVID safety (wear a fucking mask).