La sensual presentadora de Leeds United que acompañó el ascenso del equipo de Bielsa
El medio The Sun presentó a la periodista Emma Louise Jones, presentadora de Leeds United TV, quien acompañó el ascenso del equipo de Marcelo Bielsa.
Seguir al Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa en la próxima temporada de la Premier League, tendrá una nuevo 'pretexto' para los hinchas chilenos.
Ya que la guapa Emma Louise Jones, será la encargada de hacer entrevistas antes y después de los partidos del equipo para Leeds United TV; además, también trabaja para BBC Radio 5 Live y el podcast Netball Nation.
Someone asked me today how I stay so positive and whether it’s just for show. Staying positive during this time can be tough, can’t it? But look at us, we’re still here, still getting through every day and edging ever closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Nobody is positive 100% of the time. We all have down days and moments of despair, but I think I take comfort in putting positivity out there, in the hope it might cheer at least one person up. Some days I don’t get out of my pyjama bottoms, and then there’s days like today where I wash my hair and put clothes on. Life is more about balance than ever right now. Let’s be kind to ourselves and remember that we’re all doing the best we can in strange times. Sending you a virtual cuddle. You got this 💪🏼