La sensual presentadora de Leeds United que acompañó el ascenso del equipo de Bielsa

NOTAS DESTACADAS

Hinchas en llamas por el "polifuncional" Arturo Vidal

Manchester United y Chelsea juegan en la semifinal de la FA Cup

Diputados aprobaron proyecto que busca condonar el CAE a los funcionarios de la salud

Roma vs. Inter: Horario y dónde ver el partido de Alexis por la Serie A

Senador Ossandón publicó carta comprometiendo su voto para retirar el 10% de las AFP

Siguen sumando votos: Senador UDI votará a favor del retiro del 10% de las AFP
Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sánchez envía apoyo a fundación que entrega cajas de mercadería a familias chilenas

Carabineros detuvo a 17 personas que estaban participando en grabación de videoclip

Medio alemán 'destruyó' el segundo Gobierno de Sebastián Piñera
Festival de Viña

Municipalidad, TVN y Canal 13 tomarán una histórica decisión con Viña 2021

El medio The Sun presentó a la periodista Emma Louise Jones, presentadora de Leeds United TV, quien acompañó el ascenso del equipo de Marcelo Bielsa.

Seguir al Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa en la próxima temporada de la Premier League, tendrá una nuevo 'pretexto' para los hinchas chilenos.

Ya que la guapa Emma Louise Jones, será la encargada de hacer entrevistas antes y después de los partidos del equipo para Leeds United TV; además, también trabaja para BBC Radio 5 Live y el podcast Netball Nation.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Someone asked me today how I stay so positive and whether it’s just for show. Staying positive during this time can be tough, can’t it? But look at us, we’re still here, still getting through every day and edging ever closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Nobody is positive 100% of the time. We all have down days and moments of despair, but I think I take comfort in putting positivity out there, in the hope it might cheer at least one person up. Some days I don’t get out of my pyjama bottoms, and then there’s days like today where I wash my hair and put clothes on. Life is more about balance than ever right now. Let’s be kind to ourselves and remember that we’re all doing the best we can in strange times. Sending you a virtual cuddle. You got this 💪🏼

Una publicación compartida por Emma Jones (@eljonesuk) el

NOTAS DESTACADAS

Hinchas en llamas por el "polifuncional" Arturo Vidal

Manchester United y Chelsea juegan en la semifinal de la FA Cup

Roma vs. Inter: Horario y dónde ver el partido de Alexis por la Serie A
Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sánchez envía apoyo a fundación que entrega cajas de mercadería a familias chilenas

Claudio Borghi ninguneó el logro de Marcelo Bielsa con el Leeds
Chapa Fuenzalida

Hinchas de la UC quieren que Fuenzalida deje la jineta de Capitán
Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, locura, canción, hincha, video

Marcelo Bielsa donó su indumentaria de Leeds a fundación chilena para ayudar a niños con cáncer

"Esto es Católica CTM": Nicolás Castillo le da duro a Chapa Fuenzalida
Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal quiere la Champions con el Barcelona: “Queda la competencia más linda

El sensual debut de Jaime Valdés en Tik-Tok

Semifinal FA cup: Dónde ver el partido Arsenal vs Manchester City
[FOTO] ¡La dejó sola! La imagen de Maura Rivera en pijama que revoluciona las redes sociales

El romántico recuerdo de Mark González: "El gol ante Suiza se lo dediqué a Maura"

El emotivo festejo de Marcelo Bielsa con el plantel del Leeds

Hinchas de la U comparan a Bielsa con Sampaoli

Así fue el regreso de Colo-Colo a los entrenamientos

Martín Liberman aprovechó el ascenso del Leeds para "basurear" a Marcelo Bielsa

Bravo al Leeds United: "Congratulations!!! With Don Marcelo Bielsa. Impossible is Nothing"

Jorge Jesus fue el segundo DT europeo que levantó la Copa Libertadores

Locura total: El Leeds de Bielsa ascendió a la Premier League tras 16 años
Alexis Sánchez

Cuenta de Inter a Alexis Sánchez: "Cuando pasas de ser 𝗕𝗥Í𝗚𝗜𝗗𝗢 a 𝗧𝗥Í𝗚𝗜𝗗𝗢"
Ver más notas