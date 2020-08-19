El golero formado en Colo-Colo escribió un bonito texto tras su salida de los "Ciudadanos".

Vía redes sociales, el arquero de La Roja dio por finalizada su etapa junto a al Manchester City, dedicando palabras a los seguidores del club:

"Se terminan 4 años en el Manchester City, estoy muy orgulloso y feliz de haber vestido la camiseta celeste y de formar parte de este gran equipo. Estoy muy contento de haber contribuido en los logros deportivos del club, me voy con 8 hermosos títulos", escribió el portero.

"Me gustaría agradecer a cada uno de los integrantes de este equipo, jugadores, cuerpo técnico, cuerpo médico, utileros, equipo de cocina y por supuesto a los fans. Como familia estamos muy felices, agradecidos y nos sentimos muy afortunados por todo lo vivido, nos llevamos los mejores recuerdos de la ciudad y el club que nos recibió durante cuatro años", dijo el capitán de La Roja.

Bravo, quien arribó al club ciudadano en 2016 en la primera temporada de Pep Guardiola, parte del equipo en búsqueda de nuevos desafíos en España.

Always in my heart 💙 @mancity