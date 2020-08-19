La emocionante despedida de Claudio Bravo del Manchester City: "Me voy con 8 hermosos títulos"
El golero formado en Colo-Colo escribió un bonito texto tras su salida de los "Ciudadanos".
Vía redes sociales, el arquero de La Roja dio por finalizada su etapa junto a al Manchester City, dedicando palabras a los seguidores del club:
"Se terminan 4 años en el Manchester City, estoy muy orgulloso y feliz de haber vestido la camiseta celeste y de formar parte de este gran equipo. Estoy muy contento de haber contribuido en los logros deportivos del club, me voy con 8 hermosos títulos", escribió el portero.
"Me gustaría agradecer a cada uno de los integrantes de este equipo, jugadores, cuerpo técnico, cuerpo médico, utileros, equipo de cocina y por supuesto a los fans. Como familia estamos muy felices, agradecidos y nos sentimos muy afortunados por todo lo vivido, nos llevamos los mejores recuerdos de la ciudad y el club que nos recibió durante cuatro años", dijo el capitán de La Roja.
Bravo, quien arribó al club ciudadano en 2016 en la primera temporada de Pep Guardiola, parte del equipo en búsqueda de nuevos desafíos en España.
Thank you for all @mancity a big pleasure 😉 My 4 years with Manchester City have ended and I feel so proud and delighted to have worn the light blue shirt and being part of this great team. I am really happy to have contributed to the sporting achievements of the club which I am leaving with 8 great 🏆 titles. I would like to thank all of the members of this club: players, coaching staff, medical staff, kitchen staff, ground staff and of course, the fans! As a family we are very happy and grateful, as we feel very fortunate for everything we have experienced. We take away the best and fondest memories of the city, the club and the fans, who welcomed and looked out for us over the four years. I will always carry you all in my heart and I will be supporting you from wherever I am in the world. A huge embrace for all the citizens. Best wishes forever!