Actor de Harry Potter podría interpretar a Ben Brereton

Actor de Harry Potter es el primer candidato para ser el ariete de la Rja de todos. Según anunció The Football Brief está tomando fuerza la idea de un filme biográfico sobre la vida del jugador de 22 años que se ha transformado, en una de las figuras de la selección chilena.

Además, adelantan que Matthew Lewis, reconocido por su papel de Neville Logbottom en la popular saga de Harry Potter, es el actor elegido para interpretar al futbolista en la cinta.

Neville Longbottom no era realmente torpe con la magia: La teoría de 'Harry Potter' que te devolverá la esperanza

Aunque por ahora se trata de sólo un proyecto "en pañales" , el interés que despierta Ben Brereton tanto en Chile como en Inglaterra podría transformarse en un filme.

Las cuatro "finales" que le quedan a Chile en las Eliminatorias

Chile vs Argentina, Santiago, jueves 27 de enero

 Bolivia vs Chile, La Paz, martes 1 de febrero

- Brasil vs Chile, ciudad por definir, jueves 24 de marzo

- Chile vs Uruguay, Santiago, martes 29 de marzo.

